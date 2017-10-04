Putin 'Undecided' on Whether to Run for President in 2018

0

“No, I have not only not decided against whom I would run, I have not decided whether  I would run at all,” Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum when asked whether he’d decided who would run against him for president.

Previously, Putin was frequently asked about this issue.

In August, during a meeting on dealing with the consequences of forest fires in the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, Putin answered local residents who’d asked if he ‘would think’ about running for the post of Russia’s leader in the next election.

In early June, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this issue was not on the Kremlin’s agenda.

In an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone that was aired in June, Putin declined to comment on whether he would run for president in 2018.

Speaking at the Sirius children’s center in Sochi on July 21, Putin said that he had not decided yet on whether or not he would run for the post the following year.

