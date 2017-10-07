Putin, Russia Security Council Discuss Syria Despite President's Birthday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria as well as preparations for summits of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the permanent members of the country’s Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

“The meeting participants exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria focusing on the positive development of the situation after the effective activities of the Russian Aerospace Forces supporting the Syrian army’s offensive operation,” Peskov said.

He noted that the participants of the meeting had also discussed preparations for the CIS and EAEU summits.

“The issues related to preparations for next week’s CIS and EAEU summits have also been discussed … [The parties] also discussed a number of issues related to the social and economic situation in Russia,” Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the members of the Security Council congratulated Putin on his 65th birthday.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementyev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia