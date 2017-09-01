Putin Proposes BRICS Female Networking Group to Support Women in Business

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a piece circulated to major BRICS media, Putin said Russia was advocating a public-private dialogue called “The Women and The Economy” to encourage regular debates among BRICS businesses and experts, women’s associations and government agencies.

“Another related idea is to create a BRICS Women’s Business Club as a network of professional interaction between women in business through a specialised online information resource,” he wrote.

The president said the first dialogue involving female entrepreneurs took place in the Russian city of Novosibirsk last July on the margins of the International Women’s Congress of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS Member States.

The article was published ahead of the BRICS summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen on September 3-5. BRICS is a group of the world’s major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

