Putin Orders Head of Russian Region Hit by Mudslide to Provide People With Aid

0

NOVO-OGAREVO (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Peskov noted that Kokov had informed Putin of measures taken to tackle the consequences of the mudslide.

“The president asked Kokov, to provide, in cooperation with the Emergencies Ministry, [Russian] citizens, residing in the affected area, as well as tourists, with all the necessary assistance,” the spokesman stressed.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that helicopters evacuated some 114 tourists, including 50 foreign, from the areas of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region.

The representative of the operational staff at the site added that the road traffic with five settlements, where 5,200 people were living, had been disrupted due to the mudslide.

A mudslide hit Kabardino-Balkaria on Friday, trapping over 500 people, including more than 130 foreigners in the mountains. Nationals of 14 foreign countries were among those affected by the mudslide. The foreign tour groups affected by the incident included citizens of France, England, South Korea, India, Egypt, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, the source added.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Over 1,500 People Gather to Pay Homage to Beslan S... BESLAN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Friday marks 13 years since the Beslan school siege, in which Islamic extremists captured more than&n...
Plane Carrying Women, Children Rescued From Iraq L... GROZNY (Chechen Republic), September 1 (Sputnik) — Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova, repr...
Ukraine Adjusts Army Training Plan Due to Russia-B... KIEV (Sputnik) — Russia-Belarus joint military drills, dubbed Zapad-2017 ("West-2017"), are scheduled for September 14-20. The exercis...
Court Questions First 2 Witnesses in Bribery Case ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Investigative Committee said in November that Ulyukayev was caught in the act of accepting a $2-million br...