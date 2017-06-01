Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. $(document).ready(function() { if (typeof html5videoFunctions === ‘function’) { html5videoFunctions(‘html5video__1054185587’); } if (typeof html5videoCountersFunction === ‘function’) { html5videoCountersFunction(‘html5video__1054185587’); } }); $(function(){ rianplayer(“mediaPlayer__1054185587”).setup({ “width”: “640”, “height”: “410”, ‘modes’: [ { type: ‘flash’, src: ‘/i/swf/rian-media-player/MediaPlayer.swf’, config: { id: ‘61877421’, sourceId: ‘61877421’, article_id: ‘1054185837’, info_id: ‘1054185587’, adv: ‘1’, playlistUrl : ‘/services/smil_blog.xml’, playlistParams : ‘https%3A%2F%2Fnfw.ria.ru%2Fflv%2Fmedia.aspx%3FID%3D61877421%26Customer%3Drian.ru%3A%3A%3A%3A%26Source%3Drian%26img%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fcdn4.img.sputniknews.com%252Fimages%252F105418%252F55%252F1054185590.jpg%26nolog%3D1&directLink=https%3A%2F%2Fsputniknews.com%2Frussia%2F201706011054185837-spief-putin-media-meeting%2F’, flashvars: { libraryPath: ‘/i/swf/rian-media-player/lib’,id: ‘mediaPlayer’,info_id:1054185587,autostart:0,version: ‘1.4.23’,directLink: ‘https://sputniknews.com/russia/201706011054185837-spief-putin-media-meeting/’ } } } , { type: ‘html5’, config: { id: ‘1054185587’, autostart: ‘0’, sourceId: ‘61877421’, article_id: ‘1054185837’, info_id: ‘1054185587’, adv: ‘1’, containerId: ‘html5video__1054185587’ } } , { type: ‘download’, config: { containerId: ‘downloadFlashPlayer__1054185587’ } } ] }); }) ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 66) Sputnik. $(document).ready(function(){ if (typeof tnsVideosCounter == ‘object’) { tnsVideosCounter[‘1054185587’] = { ‘sourceId’ : ‘1’, ‘tnsTypes’ : [ ‘rian_stories-‘, ‘rian_’ ] }; } }); $(document).ready(function(){ if (typeof gaVideosCounter == ‘object’) { gaVideosCounter[‘1054185587’] = ‘Subject’; } }); © Sputnik. Putin Meets With Heads of Int’l News Agencies at SPIEF-2017

Putin Explains What’s Behind Russophobia at SPIEF-2017

Putin has explained what is behind the recent rise of Russophobia. He said that certain states try to deter Russia who acts according to its “legitimate interests.”

Putin emphasized that attempts to deter Russia don’t work, have zero effect.

The development of multipolar world, which doesn’t make “monopolists” happy, is also the reason of overall Russophia, Putin said.

He said that the situation, however, improves, adding that the Russophobic attitude is counterproductive and harms everyone.

On Ties With Merkel as German Chancellor

Putin said that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel disagree on some issues, however, simultaneously, have areas of common interests, including economy and international politics.

