Putin Launches 4 Ballistic Missiles in Strategic Nuclear Forces Drill (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces exercises and added that “the supreme commander carried out launches of four ballistic missiles,” personally.

“During the training, the interaction of the Strategic Missile Forces, nuclear submarines of the Northern and Pacific Fleets and long-range aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was worked out,” Peskov added.

​READ MORE: Russian Troops Return to Home Bases After Zapad-2017 Drills With Belarus End

A nuclear submarine from Russia’s Pacific Fleet carried out a salvo launch of two ballistic missiles from the Sea of Okhotsk, and a Northern Fleet nuclear submarine launched ballistic missiles at targets in the mountains of Kamchatka from the Barents Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers were involved in the drills, taking off from military airfields Ukrainka, Engels and Shaikivka. They launched cruise missiles at targets in Kura (Kamchatka), Pemba (Komi Republic) and Terekta (Kazakhstan).

The Ministry of Defense stressed that the training tasks were completed successfully.

© Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia