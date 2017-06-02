Putin Jokes Trump to Blame for June Snow in Moscow Amid US Exit From Paris Deal

Putin joked that despite the fact that Russia “doesn’t feel” the effect of global warming as it has been snowing in Moscow today and raining in St. Petersburg, the Paris climate accord is a “good deal.”

He continued the joke by saying that Russia should be thankful to Trump as now he could be blamed even for bad weather in Moscow.

“We should be grateful to President Trump. I know that it has been snowing in Moscow; it’s raining here [in Saint Petersburg], it’s very cold. Now we can put everything off on him [Trump] and the American imperialism. But we won’t do that,” Putin joked during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

First June snow. Moscow. June 2, 2017.

Putin warned against making a fuss over the US exit from the Paris deal and urged to establish conditions for joint work. He added that the agreement comes into force in 2021, adding that there’s still time.

“Don’t worry, be happy,” he concluded.

Trump cited potential risks to the US economy posed by emission targets, which were accepted by former President Barack Obama in Paris, as the primary reason for pulling out of the accord. He has been widely criticized for the move.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

