Putin Holds Press Conference on BRICS Sidelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference on BRICS sidelines.

On North Korea

While commenting on the situation around the recent nuclear tests performed by North Korea, the Russian president said that only dialogue with the country could solve the issue. Putin said that sanctions would never make North Korea abandon its nuclear program.

“It is necessary to push the issue to a dialogue between all interested parties. All participants in this process, including North Korea, should not have any of these considerations that are associated with the threat of destruction, but, on the contrary, all parties to the conflict should get on the path of cooperation,” Putin told reporters.

On diplomatic issue with the US

The Russian leader said that Russia reserved the right to make a decision about reducing the number of employees of US diplomats in Russia by another 155 people for full parity.

“I think that it would be absolutely inaccurate for us to comment on the potential development of the internal political situation in the United States itself. It is not our business, that is the business of the United States itself,” Putin said in response to a reporter’s question about the possibility of Trump’s impeachment.

Vladimir Putin said that Russia would file a lawsuit with a US court because of the situation with Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

On the upcoming presidential election in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, responding to a question about running in the country’s presidential elections, said Tuesday that those wishing to run would announce it in due time.

“At a time envisioned by the law, those who want to participate in the next presidential election of the Russian Federation, I am convinced, will announce that,” Putin told reporters after attending the BRICS summit in China.

The Russian leader also said that hadn’t heard about reports on a list of female candidates for the upcoming elections, adding that everyone could run for the office.

“Everyone, in accordance with the existing laws, has the right to stand as a candidate if the requirements of the legislation are met. I repeat, within the framework of the existing legislation,” Putin told reporters at the press conference after the BRICS summit.

Last week, local media reported, citing sources in the administration of the Russian president that several women could become candidates for Russian 2018 presidential election.

The three-day BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen kicked off on Sunday. The event was held in a new so-called BRICS Plus format, with the leaders of such non-BRICS countries as Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand also taking part in the event alongside the leaders of the five BRICS nations: Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa and India.

