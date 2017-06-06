Putin Backs Call to Strip Those Convicted of Terrorism of Russian Citizenship

MOSCOW6 (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he shared the opinion on the necessity to introduce amendments to the laws to enable stripping those convicted of terrorism of citizenship.

“A consultation with the Constitutional Court is needed, of course. But overall I share this position,” Putin said at a meeting with the speaker of the Russian lower house.

Draft legislation stipulating that individuals convicted of terrorism could be stripped of Russian citizenship by revoking approval decisions was introduced by the leaders of four factions in the lower house of the Russian parliament on April 18.

On April 12, Putin said it was impossible to revoke the citizenship of terrorists.

