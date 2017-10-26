Putin: 43 Terror-Related Crimes Prevented in Russia in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had prevented 43 terrorism-related crimes in 2017 noting that terrorism remains among the key threats both in Russia and around the world.

“Dozens of group members have been eliminated and some 800 detained, 66 terrorist and extremist cells have been destroyed,” Putin added.

He also said that in the first half of 2017, Russia stopped the activity of 30 foreign intelligence services employees and more than 200 suspects of cooperation with these services.

During the meeting, Putin also thanked Russian servicemen for taking part in the anti-terrorist campaign in Syria.

“Thanks to their courage, clear and professional actions and valor, the situation was radically changed. Over 90 percent of Syrian territory is free from terrorists,” Putin said.

He said military operations against terrorists in Syria showed that the Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia’s army and navy had enhanced their capabilities, adding that the potential should be strengthened further.

The Russian aerial campaign in Syria started two years ago at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and since 2015 has contributed greatly to the progress made by the government forces on the ground. After retaking Palmyra and Aleppo from terrorists, the Russian Aerospace Forces assisted in the liberation of Deir ez-Zor. On September 5 the Syrian government forces broke the three-year-long siege of the city.

Apart from the military assistance to Syria Russia also played a key role in peaceful resolution efforts. The recent success is Astana accords which resulted in the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria. Now peace and order are being restored in the province of Idlib.

