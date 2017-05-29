Pulkovo Airport Steps Up Security Ahead of SPIEF 2017 Forum – Management Company

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The public transport routes on the territory of Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg will be changed ahead of and during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), set to take place later this week, while security measures will be tightened up, airport’s management company said Monday.

“Prior to and during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) changes in the routes of public transport on the territory of Pulkovo airport will be introduced and security measures will be tightened up,” the Northern Capital Gateway company said in a statement.

According to the statement, a number of bus stops would temporarily change location, while an additional checkpoint on the Pulkovo highway exit would be organized to inspect vehicles entering the airport territory.

The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, which is Russia’s major business and economic event, will take place on June 1-3 with the aim of promoting mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning the economy and finances.

So far, ministers of almost 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum, while the total estimated number of participants, comprising entrepreneurs and representatives of various organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency, is about 12,000 people from over 130 countries.

The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency became the official media partner of the forum.

