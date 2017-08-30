Protection of Nature of Russian North Priority of Regional Development – Putin

0

SABETTA (Russia) (Sputnik) — Preservation of the unique nature, culture and lifestyle of the Russian north is a key priority for the authorities for the region’s development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our key priority is the protection of the unique northern environment, the original culture and lifestyle of the indigenous peoples,” Putin said in the welcoming statement read out by Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at the 7th annual international meeting of the Arctic Council member states, observer states and representatives of the international scientific community held in the Russian northern town of Sabetta.

Russia is actively developing its northern territories through the expansion of the local logistical infrastructure and creation of conditions for social, economic and industrial growth in the region, Putin added welcoming cooperation in the area with all the interested parties.

The Arctic Council meeting is held in northern Russia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Russia, alongside Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, is part of the Arctic Council, created at Finland’s initiative in 1996 for cooperation and resolving issues in the Arctic region.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Yaroshenko Calls Possible Russia's Appeal to ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On July 21, Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said that she would appeal to US Preside...
Armata & 5th Gen Su-57: Highlights of Army-201... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The event gathered a number of officials and military experts from various countries, and featured a scientifi...
Russian Air Defense Drills With Allies to Feature ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Combat Commonwealth-2017 drills of an integrated CIS air defense network will be held on September 4-8 at ...
Sky Watch: Russia Preparing to Supply S-400 Missil... The head of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, earlier said that Russia had received about a dozen orders for the delivery of th...