Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2018 on Schedule, Finances Provided – Putin

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russia is taking all the necessary steps to complete preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in due time, with all needed finances provided, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Everything is going in accordance with schedule, and all necessary finances have been provided,” Putin said.

The President stressed that Russia would make all necessary efforts to complete the work in due time.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin and Infantino participated in an official ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the start of the worldwide tour of FIFA World Cup’s trophy was announced. While on tour, the trophy will visit 24 Russian cities and over 50 countries.

Russia will host the upcoming FIFA World Cup from June 14 through July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don, Kaliningrad, Samara, Saransk, Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russia's Black Sea Fleet Test Fires Utes Coas... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Utes coastal missile system launched two cruising missiles as part of scheduled drills, the Fleet's Spokes...
Ten Injured in Train, Truck Crash in Siberia MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the initial estimates, ten people, including three children, were injured when a passenger train ...
Russia's FSB May Take Charge of Cyberattacks ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) may expand its authority in the state system of detection and manag...
Russia's Zvezda Shipyard Has Tentative Deals ... BOLSHOY KAMEN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russia's shipyard Zvezda has reached tentative deals with major companies such as Gazprom, Luk...