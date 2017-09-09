Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2018 on Schedule, Finances Provided – Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is taking all the necessary steps to complete preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in due time, with all needed finances provided, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Everything is going in accordance with schedule, and all necessary finances have been provided,” Putin said.

The President stressed that Russia would make all necessary efforts to complete the work in due time.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin and Infantino participated in an official ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the start of the worldwide tour of FIFA World Cup’s trophy was announced. While on tour, the trophy will visit 24 Russian cities and over 50 countries.

Russia will host the upcoming FIFA World Cup from June 14 through July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Rostov-on-Don, Kaliningrad, Samara, Saransk, Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd.

