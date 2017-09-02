Plane Crashes During Demonstration Flight Near Moscow, 2 Killed

“A plane performed a demonstration flight at low altitude. The pilot lost control, as a result the An-2 with two people on board hit the ground,” Russian media report citing a source in emergency services.

According to the source, the plane collapsed and caught fire during. The two people on board died.

​The reason for the plane crash at the Balashikha airshow is thought to be pilot error while performing the aerobatics maneuvers.

“The pilots performed aerobatics figures. A mistake was allegedly made when they performed a dead loop,” the source added.

© Sputnik/ Ignat Solovey/FlightTV.ru



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia