Plane Crashes During Demonstration Flight Near Moscow, 2 Killed

“A plane performed a demonstration flight at low altitude. The pilot lost control, as a result the An-2 with two people on board hit the ground,” Russian media report citing a source in emergency services.
According to the source, the plane collapsed and caught fire during. The two people on board died.
The reason for the plane crash at the Balashikha airshow is thought to be pilot error while performing the aerobatics maneuvers.
“The pilots performed aerobatics figures. A mistake was allegedly made when they performed a dead loop,” the source added.
