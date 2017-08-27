Over Hundred People Come to Commemorate Late Russia's Ambassador to Sudan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over a hundred of residents of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, have signed the book of condolences to commemorate late Russian ambassador Mirgayas Shirinsky, the mission’s second secretary Sergey Konyashin told Sputnik.

According to Konyashin, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Presidential Assistant Awad Al Jaz and other prominent officials and public figures were among those coming to pay homage to Shirinsky.

The representatives of the Russian-speaking diaspora of Khartoum, as well as the Sudanese who had graduated from Soviet and Russian higher education institutions also left their signatures in the condolences book, Konyashin added.

Shirinsky was found dead in the pool at his Khartoum residence on Wednesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a cardiac arrest was the cause of the ambassador’s death.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Telichev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia