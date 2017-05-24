Over 90 States Presented at Security Conference in Russia's Tver Region

ZAVIDOVO (Russia) (Sputnik) — Representatives from over 90 countries arrived in Russia to take part in the international high-level security meeting in the Russian region of Tver, he said.

“Representatives of over 90 states arrived at the meeting… Within the conference, over 10 meetings between the representatives of the delegations have been held,” Anoshin told reporters.

The eighth international high-level meeting on security issues kicked off on Tuesday in Zavidovo National Resort in Tver Region and will last through Thursday. The delegations will comprise security council secretaries, presidential aides, ministers and intelligence officials. This year’s meeting will be devoted to the issues of global information security and fight with international organized crime.

In 2010, the first such meeting on international security under the aegis of the RSC in the Russian resort city of Sochi comprised 44 countries, while the seventh meeting in Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic, gathered 75 states.

