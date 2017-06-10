Over 500,000 Questions Received for Annual Q&A Session With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Approximately 350,000 questions were received via telephone, some 100,000 via text messages, 50,000 in the written form and several thousand addresses were in video messages, Rossiya 24 broadcaster said, adding that the majority of the questions are related to the social issues.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that more than 100,000 questions were sent to the program.

The annual program will be aired by Channel One Russia, Rossiya 1 and Rossiya 24 television channels and several radio stations at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT) on June 15.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin



