Over 300 Terrorist Crimes Prevented in N.Caucasus in 2012-2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 300 crimes of a terrorist nature were prevented in the North Caucasus by Russian special services and law enforcement agencies in 2012-2016, Russian Security Council Assistant Secretary Alexei Pavlov said Thursday.

“More than 1,200 gunmen, including 201 gang leaders, were killed in the course of special events and counterterrorist operations in the North Caucasus in the period from 2012 to 2016. More than 3,600 gang members were detained, 304 militants and their accomplices were persuaded to stop their illegal activities,” he said.

Russia is seeing a growing threat of terrorist use of chemical and toxic agents within its territory, according to Alexei Pavlov.

“Repeated facts of the use of poisonous substances and highly toxic chemicals by international terrorist groups testify to the growing threat of the use of chemical and toxic substances for terrorist purposes on Russian territory,” Pavlov said.

Speaking ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Security Council’s establishment in June, he noted that the threat raises the need for proactive measures to prevent terrorists from accessing nuclear, radioactive, chemical and biological materials.

Alexei Pavlov also stated that the number of terrorist-nature crimes in Russia in the last five years has decreased tenfold.

