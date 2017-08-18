Over 300 Foreign Military Delegates to Attend Army-2017 Forum – Shoigu

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 300 representatives of the foreign defense ministries will participate in the Army-2017 International Military and Technical Forum hosted by Russia later in the month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

“[The forum] is expected to be unprecedented both in the terms of the scale and the number of events… It is expected that the event will be attended by more than 100 foreign delegations, including more than 300 representatives of defense ministries,” Shoigu said.

The Russian minister added that more than 100 roundtable discussions, conferences, briefings and exhibitions would take place within the framework of the forum.

On August 22-27, Russia will hold the Army-2017 exhibition to demonstrate high-tech military innovation and achievements. The forum will be held on several venues, including the Komsomolskoye Lake, as well as the military-themed Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, Kubinka airfield and Alabino training ground in the Moscow Region.

The International Army Games is an annual military competition held since 2015 on the initiative of the Russian defense minister.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia