Over 21,000 People Evacuated Across Russia Amid Threats of Explosions

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 21,000 people in 11 regions of Russia have been evacuated on Saturday after receiving 57 calls with threats of bomb explosion, a source in emergency services told Sputnik.

“As of 21:30 Moscow time [18:30 GMT] 57 anonymous calls with threats of explosion of rail and bus stations, socially significant infrastructure and Red Square in Moscow have been received in 11 federal subjects. More than 21,000 people have been evacuated. All the objects have been examined, threats of explosion have not been confirmed,” the source said.

The source added that the evacuation had not caused disruption to transport traffic or functioning of the infrastructure.

A series of anonymous calls claiming that bombs were allegedly planted in buildings, including railway stations and shopping centers, have been made across Russia over the recent days. It reached its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, when over 130,000 people were evacuated across the country.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Galperin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russia to Block 2018 PACE Payment Until Voting Rig... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia will not submit its fee for the activities within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Eur...
Bomb Threat Calls in Russia Came From Persons Abro... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bomb threat calls in Russia were initiated from abroad by persons linked with Daesh terrorist group ...
Kremlin on Putin's Attendance of Russia-Belar... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin always attends large-scale military exercises as the supreme commander-in-chief of...
A Shield for the Yars: Russia’s Invincible Nuclear... There is an entire family of armored vehicles out there ensuring the maximum possible protection for Russia’s mighty intercontine...