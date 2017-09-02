Over 1,500 People Gather to Pay Homage to Beslan School Terror Attack Victims

BESLAN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Friday marks 13 years since the Beslan school siege, in which Islamic extremists captured more than 1,100 people, most of them children. The terror attack led to more than 330 deaths.

“This year, no violations of public order occurred at the commemoration ceremony, as of noon, around 1,500 people took part in the commemoration and nearly 200 people visited the memorial cemetery,” the official said.

The commemoration ceremony, attended by hundreds of people, started early in the morning in the school yard. After a bell rang at the exact time when the terrorists attacked the school, the people laid flowers in the school’s gym, where the perpetrators held over a thousand people hostages during the siege, refusing to give them food and water.

In the evening, hundreds of candles were lit in the school premises in memory of the victims of the terror attack.

© Sputnik/ Natalya Lvova



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia