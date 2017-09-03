Over 110 Tourists Evacuated From Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria After Mudslide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Helicopters evacuated some 114 tourists, including 50 foreign, from the areas of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that 208 tourists, including 66 foreigners, remained trapped in the Elbrus mountain.

​The representative added that the road traffic with five settlements, where 5,200 people were living, had been disrupted due to the mudslide.

It was reported on Friday that over 500 people, including more than 130 foreigners were cut off by a mudslide in the mountains in Kabardino-Balkaria. Nationals of 14 foreign countries were among those affected by the mudslide. The foreign tour groups affected by the incident included citizens of France, England, South Korea, India, Egypt, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, the source added.

