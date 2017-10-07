Over 100,000 People Evacuated in Moscow Over False Bomb Explosion Warnings

More than 100,000 people were evacuated in the Russian capital over false warnings of explosive devices.

The warnings had not been confirmed, but the police had to evacuate Moscow residents due to security reasons.

“More than 130 reports of explosion threats have been received from law enforcement agencies since the beginning of the day, about 100,000 people have been evacuated from all buildings,” a source said on condition of anonymity.

Among the places that became subjects to evacuation were the Kursk, Riga and Kiev railway stations, Zhukovsky airport, several Moscow schools and a number of government buildings.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the law-enforcement agency had identified the individuals responsible for the phone calls. According to reports, they turned out to be four Russian citizens residing abroad.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia