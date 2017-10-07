Over 100,000 People Evacuated in Moscow Over False Bomb Explosion Warnings

0

More than 100,000 people were evacuated in the Russian capital over false warnings of explosive devices.

The warnings had not been confirmed, but the police had to evacuate Moscow residents due to security reasons.

“More than 130 reports of explosion threats have been received from law enforcement agencies since the beginning of the day, about 100,000 people have been evacuated from all buildings,” a source said on condition of anonymity.

Among the places that became subjects to evacuation were the Kursk, Riga and Kiev railway stations, Zhukovsky airport, several Moscow schools and a number of government buildings.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the law-enforcement agency had identified the individuals responsible for the phone calls. According to reports, they turned out to be four Russian citizens residing abroad.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Putin, Russia Security Council Discuss Syria Despi... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria as well as preparations for summits of&...
Putin: Saudi King’s Visit to Russia a Landmark Eve... "This is the first visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Russia in the history of our relations, which in itself is a ver...
Russia, Saudi Arabia Share Similar Positions on Oi... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The energy ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries agree that the decision on the future of the oil output cu...
Kremlin Not Ruling Out Response if Russian Media i... The Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow is not ruling out response measures if Russian media outlets in the United States will be further opp...