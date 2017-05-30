Over 100 People Hospitalized in Moscow Following Worst Storm in Decades

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nearly 150 people were taken to hospitals as a result of a heavy storm which hit Moscow and its surrounding region on Monday; 108 people remain hospitalized, including 22 children, Alexey Khripun, the head of the Moscow Department of Health, said.

“Yesterday afternoon, 146 patients with different injuries as a result of the storm were taken to 15 hospitals and six pediatric hospitals… a total of 108 people, including 22 children, still remain in hospitals,” Khripun told reporters.

According to Khripun, eight people are in critical condition.

Monday’s storm left eleven dead; the highest death toll caused by a storm in the nation’s capital since 1998. Thousands of trees were toppled, damaging countless vehicles.

