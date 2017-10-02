New Russian Icebreaker Ilya Muromets to Start State Trials Wednesday – MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s new cutting-edge diesel-electric icebreaker Ilya Muromets will leave the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg for state trials on Wednesday, Navy spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said.

“Our newest icebreaker Ilya Muromets will start state trials on Wednesday… During these state trials, all of the systems and parameters of the icebreaker will undergo final tests. This, in particular, includes radio navigation and other radio engineering systems, load-lifting devices, life support systems, propulsion systems and anchor devices,” Dygalo said.

In September, the Ilya Muromets passed its second round of sea trials, which started on August 25 in the Gulf of Finland and off the Baltiysk coast. The tests included a series of day and night take-offs and landings, performed by an on-deck helicopter, and work with cargo.

According to Vladimir Tryapichnikov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Navy Ship Building Directorate, the icebreaker is currently being prepared for state trials.

The vessel is almost 278 feet long, 65 feet wide and has a displacement of 6,000 metric tons. It has an operational range of 12,000 nautical miles and two-month endurance. It is capable of navigating through ice up to 2.9 feet thick, carrying cargo in its hold and in containers on the upper deck, performing hydrographic studies and participating in rescue operations.

The vessel can be used to extinguish fires at facilities, clean-up emergency oil spills, and transport troops. In order to perform loading and unloading operations, the icebreaker is equipped with a crane able to carry 26 tons. A helipad is located at the bow of the vessel.

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia