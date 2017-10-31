New EU Legal Norms for Nord Stream 2 Could be Political Discrimination – Lavrov

Speaking at a briefing with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), the foreign minister explained that a possible introduction of new legal practices would be considered by Moscow a discrimination for political reasons.

Sergei Lavrov also underlined that Moscow regards European Commission’s attempts to impose a negotiating mandate for talks on the Nord Stream 2 groundless.

“This is absolutely groundless, there is no reason to apply the extraterritorial law of the European Union in the Baltic Sea,” he said.

The statement was made after in June the EC requested a mandate from the Council of the European Union to negotiate the key principles for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 project with Russia. The authority explained that the development of such principles was necessary to avoid the pipeline operating in a legal void, since the operation of the onshore part of the pipeline fell under EU energy rules, the so-called Third Energy Package, while the off-shore portion was outside of the European Union’s jurisdiction.

Lavrov also mentioned another challenging pipeline project, the Turkish Stream, saying that Russia is ready to work to extend the gas pipeline under this project to other European countries only after obtaining substantial legal guarantees from Brussels.

According to him, the extension of the second line of the Turkish Stream in the territory of the European Union could satisfy the growing needs of the southern and south-eastern Europe.

“We see great interest to this issue from a number of EU governments. And you are ready for this, but given the unsuccessful experience with the South Stream, we will be ready to start such work on the Turkish Stream, its lead-in in the EU only after obtaining solid legal guarantees from Brussels,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia is open to developing relations with the European Union at the pace to which they are ready in Brussels.

US Sanctions

The Russian foreign minister also touched upon the anti-Russian sanctions, calling them an attempt to drive the country away from the European energy and armaments market.

“Under the pretext of fighting the Russian threat, Washington is trying to patch up the so-called Transatlantic solidarity, not only make Europeans raise their defense spending, but also advance its economic and energy positions in Europe, move aside our joint energy projects, move Russia aside on the arms market. This is the aim of the latest portion of sanctions,” Lavrov told a briefing with the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

