Netanyahu, Putin Expected to Meet in Sochi on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the Prime Minister’s Office, that the two leaders were expected to discuss recent developments in the situation in the Middle East.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that recent meetings between Putin and Netanyahu had been dedicated to a number of issues including the discussion of measures to avoid confrontation between the Russian and Israeli air forces.

The latest bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place in Moscow in March. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the talks that the negotiations outlined a list of cooperation issues to be addressed but did not aim to adopt any decisions.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia