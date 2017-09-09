Municipal, Regional Elections to Kick Off in Russia on Sunday

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian citizens will elect 16 heads of regions, as well as  the legislative assembly lawmakers in six Russian federal subjects on Sunday during a so-called single voting day. In addition, the elections of lawmakers to the country’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, of the seventh convocation will take place in two single-seat districts — Kingiseppsky district in the Leningrad Region and Bryansky district.

About 46 million voters are expected to take part in the elections.

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

