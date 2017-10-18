Moscow to Respond if US Fulfills Its Threats Against Russian Media – Minister

“It’s shameful to discuss a ban on media. If we see that the threats [made by Washington] are actually followed through with, then I think that the Russian Federation will take some action, but I do not think that we need to stoop to the same low level,” said the minister.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russian media outlets in the US are under “unprecedented pressure.” The channel has been criticized over the alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election, trying to favor one of the presidential candidates by spreading fake news.

Most recently, Washington requested the broadcaster to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by October 17.

RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan noted that the broadcaster never faced pressure it is experiencing in the US in any country. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the claims and said that Moscow could use the same measures toward US media on Russian territory if RT is further oppressed in the US.

