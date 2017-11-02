Moscow May Declare US Media Outlets in Russia 'Foreign Agents'

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia may consider recognition of US media outlets operating in the country as ‘foreign agents‘ or their inclusion in the list of “undesirable” organizations, a lower house lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“In regard to ‘mirror’ measures, I would of course highlight the recognition of such media as CNN as foreign agents in Russia, or the inclusion of these media outlets in the list of undesirable organizations, as possible retaliatory measures, naturally, with all the consequences that result from that status,” Anton Gorelkin, a member of the State Duma committee on information policy, told Sputnik.

“Of course, the [State Duma] lawmakers are discussing this issue,” Gorelkin added.

Earlier, a contractor of the Russian RT broadcaster in the United States received a letter from the US authorities to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act over its work for the broadcaster. RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has admitted that RT has not been under this kind of pressure in any other country.

Russian officials have decried attempts to restrict the activities of Russian media outlets, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stating that the US request for RT to register as a foreign agent under FARA undermined press freedom.

© Fotolia/ Karelin Dmitriy

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russian Teen Suspected in Teacher's Brutal Mu... A young man who recently murdered a teacher in a polytechnical college in the Russian capital published selfies with the corpse on ...
Two Gas Pipelines Damaged in Crimea, Sabotage Not ... SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Another gas pipeline was damaged in the southern Crimean settlement of Zaprudne, and the act may be regard...
Russia to Help US to Get Back to Reality – M... He also underlined that the US sanctions are affecting Americans themselves in the first place and expressed regret that the Trump administration...
US May Impose Anti-Russia Sanctions More Often Pri... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will likely impose sanctions against Moscow more often before the 2018 Russian president...