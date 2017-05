Moscow Court Orders Arrest of Four Suspects of Plotting Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, four suspected terrorists plotting attacks on public transportation have been detained in the Russian capital of Moscow, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. The group was said to be led by Daesh and planned to travel to Syria. The FSB asked the court to arrest them the following day.

“The petition of the investigation is lawful, justified and shall be satisfied,” the judge said.

The arrest of all four suspects has been ordered for two months.

