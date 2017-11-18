More Than 50 Refugees Return to Homes in Syria Over 24 Hours

HMEIMIM, November 18 (Sputnik) — Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation spokesman Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko said Friday that more than 50 refugees returned to their homes in Syria over past 24 hours,.

“Over past 24 hours 57 refugees returned to their homes – 27 people in Aleppo province and 30 people – in Homs province,” Kuralenko told a briefing.

The spokesman added that residents of Maryamin village in the Homs province had accommodated over 200 families of refugees. The Reconciliation Center’s officers have delivered humanitarian aid with the total weight of 2.2 tonnes to the village, while medics have provided medical assistance to 47 people residing in the settlement, according to the spokesman.

Kuralenko added that the officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center had also met with the representatives of local authorities of Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud district and organized a joint work to improve the humanitarian situation in the area.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.