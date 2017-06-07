Money? Power? World Domination? Poll Reveals What Russians Really Want in Life

The new VCIOM poll asking Russians what they value most in life found health, family, and safety topping the list.

Respondents were asked a series of questions on the importance they placed on a variety of issues, including health, family, safety, social infrastructure in their communities, habitat, income, communication with friends and relatives, opportunity to achieve personal goals, the economic and political situation in the country, the availability of leisure and holiday activities, opportunities for creative self-realization at work and outside of it, personal social status, local climate, participation in public life, and career advancement.

99 percent of the respondents answered that they valued health, 98 percent family relationships, and 96 percent personal safety for themselves and their loved ones.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova People doing selfie in Red Square, Moscow

96 percent answered that they consider local social infrastructure (including roads, shops, educational institutions and centers for children) to be important. 93 percent placed value on their habitat and local environment, 90 percent personal and family income, 89 percent opportunities for communicating with family and friends, and 83 percent the opportunities to achieve their life goals.

The poll found that Russians place the least value on moving up the career ladder, with only 15 percent answering that this was important for them. Furthermore, a mere 8 percent said they were interested in participating in public and political life. 36 percent said they considered climate and weather in their area to be important, and 39 percent said that their social status and position within society was an important life priority for them.

Compared to polling taken a decade earlier, in 2007, pollsters found that health, family, safety, and social infrastructure had become more a priority for Russians in 2017, growing between 1-6 percent in the rankings. Personal and family income, availability of leisure and holiday activities, opportunities for self-actualization, social status, climate/weather, and the need for participation in public life all declined in importance, anywhere from 5-39 percent.

VCIOM polled 1,200 people over the age of 18 from across Russia. The poll’s margin of error does not exceed 3.5 percent.

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitaliev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia