Meet Mrs. Universe 2017 Contestant: 'I Will Represent Sevastopol and Russia'

The Mrs. Universe contest is being held in South Africa’s Durban from August 26 to September 3. The final will take place on September 2.

The contestants are married, aged between 25 and 45. As the theme of the event is “Empowering Women. Creating Change,” the participants are women who are already involved in important work to uplift and improve their local communities through charity work, business development and global trade opportunities.

Olga Polovkova is a mother of four and she is one of the five Russian contestants to have been selected for representing the country in Durban.

Фотосессия в Москве на МИССИС РОССИЯ МИРА 2017 A post shared by Olga Polovkova (@olga_polovkova) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

“Very big feelings – anxiety, amazement and joy … but not only I will represent Russia. Russia is big, there are several participants from Russia, but I was invited as a participant from the city of Sevastopol, as part of the Russian Federation,” the contestant said.

#MRSUNIVERSE2017 #ЮАР Состоялось открытие Миссис Вселенная 2017. Шикарное платье предоставила Наталья Бурминская A post shared by Olga Polovkova (@olga_polovkova) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

She further said that she took part in the “Mrs. Russia World” contest and back then she was selected in the top 10 contestants. She received a grand prix “Mother of the Year” title in that event.

#крейсер Москва #фестиваль Небо Славян A post shared by Olga Polovkova (@olga_polovkova) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Now she is ready to represent her hometown in the global Mrs. Universe event.

A post shared by Olga Polovkova (@olga_polovkova) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Talking about that, Polovkova said, “I did not know until the last moment if I will go or not. There were different organizational and financial issues that had to be sorted out. I have four children – everything had to be solved in the shortest time… August 26 [the competition] begins, September 2 will be the final, red carpet and live telecast. However, not everyone will reach the finals, only 20 contestants will.”

#море, #солнце # пляж #ялтаинтурист A post shared by Olga Polovkova (@olga_polovkova) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

It is important for her to be representing Sevastopol, Crimea, as part of the Russia Federation in the event.

“There are 84 countries represented, the final will be held at the stadium, where the World Cup was held in 2010, so the event is large-scale. Therefore, despite everything, it is necessary to show the city of Sevastopol, demonstrate that we are participating, despite the sanctions, despite all kinds of state disagreements,” Polovkova concluded.

© Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia