Long-Range Aviation Exercises Begin in Russia – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian Long-Range Aviation unit has started exercises involving over 20 aircraft, airfields and ranges from Kaluga Region in central Russia to the Kamchatka Peninsula in the country’s Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“In the framework Russian Federation Armed Forces inspections in 2017, tactical flight exercises started in the Long-Range Aviation unit deployed in the Far East,” the Ministry said.

“Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and Il-78 refueling tankers are involved,” it said.

Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers and missile platforms (NATO reporting name Bear) form the core of Russia’s strategic aviation. It can carry Kh-55 subsonic air-launched cruise missiles (NATO reporting name AS-15В “Kent”) with a range up to 3,000 kilometers.

In combat operation, one Tu-95MS is able to destroy several enemy cities without entering its anti-missile defense zone.

 

 

