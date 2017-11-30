Legendary Soviet Female Test Pilot Dies at Age 86 – Reports

0

Test pilot Marina Popovich has passed away at the age of 86, Russia’s Zvezda TV channel reported.

Popovich has 102 world records in the field of aviation to her name, among which are 10 records on the giant heavy aircraft An-22 Antei and got numerous medals and awards for her merits.

READ MORE: Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Georgy Grechko Dies

Famous for being the first woman to break the sound barrier in a MiG-21 jet, Popovich was widely known as Madam Mig.

Marina Popovich retired when she was 53 and began to write books and film scripts. She was also fond of mountain skiing.

Popovich considered herself to be a happy person, whose dreams came true.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Dmitry Medvedev Speaks to TV Journalists on Major ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — For more than five years, Dmitry Medvedev has held the role of Prime Minister, making him the head of the Russian government. On T...
Soyuz Rocket With Meteor Satellite Blasts Off From... VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (Far East) (Sputnik) – A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying several satellites has blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's...
Russian Pacific Fleet to Receive Approximately 10 ... VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet plans to receive around 10 new warships and auxiliary ships, including a tugboat, in 2018, P...
Oliver Stone Holds Press Conference in Moscow (VID... Oliver Stone, the author of a famous documentary about Vladimir Putin, is speaking with journalists at the Synergy Global Forum, the world's largest ...