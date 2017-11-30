Legendary Soviet Female Test Pilot Dies at Age 86 – Reports

Test pilot Marina Popovich has passed away at the age of 86, Russia’s Zvezda TV channel reported.

Popovich has 102 world records in the field of aviation to her name, among which are 10 records on the giant heavy aircraft An-22 Antei and got numerous medals and awards for her merits.

Famous for being the first woman to break the sound barrier in a MiG-21 jet, Popovich was widely known as Madam Mig.

Уходят легенды СССР

Умерла Марина Поповичhttps://t.co/CFjxrRjHsO pic.twitter.com/S0wMQyEJE5 — Александр Нефедов (@Ded_vorchun) November 30, 2017

Marina Popovich retired when she was 53 and began to write books and film scripts. She was also fond of mountain skiing.

Popovich considered herself to be a happy person, whose dreams came true.