Lavrov Points to Democrats' Meddling in 2016 US Election

0

“The facts, that are already known and established, suggest that no Russian link has been found in this affair. There are internal connections there, including within the Democratic party,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign minister’s statement comes after the Washington Post reported that the Clinton presidential campaign and the DNC were donors for a dossier aimed at discrediting Trump by revealing negative information about his past business dealings. The dossier compiled by Fusion GPS originated due to unknown republican donorship. However, they stepped aside when it became clear that Trump would win the race. After that, the DNC took their place.

Mueller’s Probe

Despite the fact that Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of any interference in the US presidential election and called them absurd, the FBI has launched a probe into the issue, with Robert Mueller appointed as a special counsel to lead the investigation.

READ MORE: Ex-CIA Officer: Page Testimony May Entangle Jeff Sessions in ‘Russia Gate’ Net

The claims of alleged Russian meddling have been fueled by a January report by the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) covering the release by Wikileaks of thousands of Democratic National Committee’s emails and other data, including the personal emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta during the 2016 US election campaign.

READ MORE: Revelations Confirming 2016 Collusion Rock Democratic National Committee

© Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Investigators Deny Claims of Russian Athletes Posi... "The committee denies the arguments of the independent WADA expert McLaren, about the substitution of positive doping samples of Russian athletes for...
Smoke Covers Vnukovo Airport in Moscow due to Fire... A cable in Vnukovo airport in Moscow was smoldering on the basement floor. As a result the airport was covered with smoke. Открытое горение кабеля ...
Picture Purrfect: Rare Snow Leopards Seen at Russi... Camera traps, set up at the hardly-accessible area of Zona Pokoya Ukok Nature Park in Siberia, have finally snapped several pictures of a female snow...
Paradise Papers: Russia's Sibur Surprised Wit... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Sibur in a press release expressed surprise at politically biased interpretation in some media reports about the  "Paradi...