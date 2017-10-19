Lavrov: Claims About Russia's Possible Meddling in Swedish Elections Ridiculous

0

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that although there were allegations of Russian meddling he was sure that “everybody who follows the real situation understands that it is ridiculous”. He noted that there was close cooperation with Sweden and contacts between lawmakers in the military sphere were being renewed.

“We [Russia] are open to such interaction to the extent, to which it’s comfortable for our partners”, Lavrov said.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of attempts to influence elections in other countries. Sergei Lavrov stressed that there was no evidence that could support the fact that Russia interfered in elections in the US, France and Germany.

Bilateral relations with Sweden have been strained as Swedish authorities accused Russian security services of spying, whereas Russia claimed that Sweden was not willing to communicate through diplomatic channels and voice its fears outright.

Sweden has kicked off the biggest military drills since 1990s when substantial defence cuts were announced. The war games were conducted with support from the NATO allies amid growing fears of Russian military might, though NATO generals claimed that Swedish military exercises had nothing to do with Russian Zapad-2017 drills.

 

 

