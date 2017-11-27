Last Respects to Russian Baritone Hvorostovsky Paid in Moscow (VIDEO)

The memorial ceremony for Dmitri Hvorostovsky is taking place at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow on Monday. He died at the age of 55.

Hvorostovsky made his opera debut in “The Queen of Spades” by Dmitry Tchaikovsky in Nice in 1989. After that, he participated in renowned opera festivals such as the Royal Theater of Covent Garden (London, UK), the Metropolitan Opera (New York, USA), Paris Opera, Bavarian State Opera (Munich, Germany), La Scala (Milan, Italy), the Vienna State Opera and the Salzburg Festival.

