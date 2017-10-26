Largest Ever Army Airborne Tactical Drills to Complete in Russia (VIDEO)

0

ULYANOVSK (Sputnik) — Over 1,000 of paratroopers have landed in Central Russia during massive military aviation drills, Col. Mikhail Osipenko, the acting deputy commander of Russia’s Airborne Troops for airborne training, told reporters.

“For the first time such large-scale drills and airlifting for such long distances and to unfamiliar locations were carried out. This is first of all about the 7th airborne division from Novorossiysk,” Osipenko told reporters.

According to the military official, airdrop missions will last for two days with more than 2,500 airborne soldiers participating.

The results of the first day of the exercises were evaluated as “excellent.”

As part of the exercises, aviation regiments in the Russian regions of Tver, Pskov and Rostov were placed in the highest degree of combat readiness, while units of two airborne divisions in Pskov, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions were alerted.

© Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Putin at Presser With Steinmeier: Moscow-Berlin Re... On Bilateral Relations Relations between Russia and Germany, despite the current difficulties, are moving forward and the countries are read...
Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue to Make Up Only ... The "Russia Calling" forum includes panel discussions as well as separate meetings between international investors and representatives ...
Ukrainian With Handguns, Grenades Opens Fire on Bo... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced a Ukrainian national possessing an arsenal of handguns and...
Russian National Guard Officer Eliminated After Ki... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) spokesman has told Sputnik that its serviceman had been eliminated after ki...