Large Anti-Sub Destroyer Severomorsk Enters English Channel – Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The large anti-submarine destroyer Severomorsk, which is on a long voyage, entered the English Channel on its way to the North Sea, Northern Fleet spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Vadim Serga said Tuesday.

“Today, large anti-submarine ship of the Northern Fleet, Severomorsk, passed through the Dover Strait, the narrowest part of the English Channel, and then the Russian ship will cross the strait zone to the North Sea and then to the North-east Atlantic areas,” Serga said.

© Photo: Press service of the Northern Fleet



