Kremlin on 'Immortal Regiment' March: It's Popular Enough for Invitations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Russian Interior Ministry, more than 850,000 people joined the commemorative march in Moscow on Tuesday, which has become an absolute record for the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the march when it started on Red Square. The president participates in the event for the third time. Like in the previous years, he carries a photo of his father, who served as a sailor in Sevastopol and later fought in the Nevsky Pyatachok (Neva Bridgehead) campaign, a critical part of the Siege of Leningrad.

“There is no need for any initiation of the increased participation. The thing is that the popularity of this event is so great that, I repeat once again, there is no need for any additional organizational measures. Therefore, [such claims] only cause surprise,” Peskov told reporters.

The “Immortal Regiment” is a patriotic initiative that commemorates World War II soldiers in the form of marches held across Russia and other countries. Within the framework of the movement, people march with images of their ancestors, who had participated in the Second World War. The event took place for the first time in 2012 in the Russian city of Tomsk and has since spread to other cities and countries across the world.

