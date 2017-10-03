Kremlin Hopes New US Ambassador to Contribute to Restoration of Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Utah governor Jon Huntsman has arrived in Moscow and is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

“There are certain problems with reciprocity now, but we certainly hope that, with the new ambassador, at least the US diplomatic mission in Moscow will be able to make its significant contribution to the restoration of our relations from the damage inflicted upon them by Washington’s actions,” Peskov told reporters.

Peskov noted that President Putin is a supporter of the restoration of the Russia-US relations and believes that this is in the interests of the two nations and the world, on the whole.

“You know that President Putin is a consistent supporter of resuscitation of our bilateral relations, establishing ties and developing bilateral cooperation. He believes that this is in the interests not only of our two countries but of the whole world,” Peskov added

President Donald Trump sent Huntsman’s nomination for the upper-house approval on July 21. On Tuesday the members of the Foreign Relations Committee in a voice vote unanimously supported President Donald Trump’s candidate.

The US Senate approved former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman as the new US ambassador to Russia in July.

US politician and diplomat Jon Huntsman was born on March 26, 1960 in Redwood City, California into the Mormon family of billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., the owner of the chemical company Huntsman Corporation.

Huntsman has served as the head of the US diplomatic mission to Singapore and China. From 1989 to 1990 he was the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Department of International Trade. In 2005-2009 he was the governor of Utah.

© Photo: Gage Skidmore



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia