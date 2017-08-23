Ka-62 Helicopter to Receive International Certificate in 2020

KUBINKA (Moscow region) (Sputnik) — The new Russian multirole helicopter Ka-62 will receive an international certificate in 2020, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky said Tuesday.

“The Ka-62 helicopter will receive a flight certificate in 2019, and in 2020 — an international one,” Boginsky told reporters at the Army-2017 forum.

He noted that a civil version of K-62 is currently being developed, but the Russian Defense Ministry is also interested in it.

The medium-sized Ka-62 helicopter is being designed by the Kamov Design Bureau for cargo transportation, search and rescue operations, and meets international requirements for conducting offshore operations. It will be capable of operating in a wide range of climatic and geographic conditions and can take off from both prepared and unprepared ground surfaces.

The Ka-62 is fitted with two Ardiden 3G engines made by Turbomeca with modular design and dual-channel FADEC system that ensure high reliability, heightened ease of operation, and low fuel use. The helicopter also boasts five-bladed main rotor and enclosed multi-blade anti-torque rotor in the vertical tail fin.

