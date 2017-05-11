'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow During Victory Day Celebrations (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik’s live feed to find out more.

Wartime songs and other Soviet-era tunes can be heard on the streets of Moscow where the participants are marching today.

The “Immortal Regiment” is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. Within the framework of the movement, people march with images of their ancestors, who had participated in World War II. For the first time, the rally took place in 2012, in Russia’s Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.

In 2016, over 700,000 people took part in the “Immortal Regiment” march in Moscow, and a total of 24 million people across Russia took part in the event last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the march when it started on Red Square. The president participates in the event for the third time. Like in the previous years, he carries a photo of his father, who served as a sailor in Sevastopol and later fought in the Nevsky Pyatachok (Neva Bridgehead) campaign, a critical part of the Siege of Leningrad.

Владимир Путин вновь прошел по Красной площади в составе Бессмертного полка: с портретом отца, воевавшего на Невском пятачке pic.twitter.com/dN8yqSD0WJ — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 9, 2017

