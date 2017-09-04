Hundreds Rally Next to Myanmar Embassy in Moscow to Support Rohingya (PHOTOS)

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the source, the protesters came to the Bolshaya Nikitskya Street in support of the Muslims who suffered in the clashes with the authorities of Myanmar.

The source added that police and the Russian National Guard officers were deployed to the scene to prevent incidents. The press service of Moscow police later confirmed that the authorities did not register any breaches of public order during the demonstration.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Odinokov
The Russian National Guard officers at the rally in support of Rohingya people in front of the Myanmar embassy in Moscow

​Earlier in the day, media of Russia’s Chechen Republic reported that thousands of people would gather in the region’s capital city of Grozny on Monday to express their protest against the brutal clashes with Rohingyas. Chechen mufti, a major Muslim cleric of the region, confirmed that the rally would be held next to the Akhmat Kadyrov mosque, the main religious center of the republic.

Last week, Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Rakhine. The attacks prompted a harsh response from authorities, with the ongoing clashes between Burmese armed forces and Muslim insurgents killing at least 109 people. More than 18,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh since ethnic clashes flared up in Rakhine state, according to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM).

Rakhine is a site of frequent clashes between Myanmar’s Muslims and Buddhists. The conflict that started about a century ago has gradually escalated since 2011 before hitting its peak in 2012, when thousands of Muslim families sought asylum in the special refugee camps on the country’s territory or fled to Bangladesh. Yet another escalation started in 2016.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Odinokov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Spasskaya Tower Military Music Fest's Closing... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFacebookTwitterWhatsappViberTelegramDown...
Russian EMERCOM to Step Up Evacuation Alert in Kab... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the press service of Russia’s southwestern Kabardino-Balkarian Republic’s governmen...
Some 70,000 People Take Part in Eid Celebrations i... ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — About 70,000 people participated in celebrations of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday in Russia's St...
Putin Upholds Initiative to Build Military Glory M... NOVO-OGARYOVO (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Saturday his support to the initiative of Andrey Nik...