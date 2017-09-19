High-Tech Share in Russian Economy Should Nearly Double by 2025 – Putin

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The share of high-tech products in the national commodity output, which is currently standing at 16 percent, should by pushed up by another 14 percent by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

“The share of non-military and dual-use high-tech products in the total commodity output should increase from 16 percent to 30 percent by 2025,” Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission.

The president added that the establishment of a centralized research and development database would be a crucial step to increase the efficiency of the use of intellectual property in the defense industry.

The Russian Military-Industrial Commission is a standing agency, which was established to oversee the implementation of the national security strategy with particular regard to the development of Russia’s defense industry. It brings together representatives of the defense ministry, armed forces and defense industry. The commission is chaired by the Russian president, assisted by the deputy prime minister.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Cruel Intentions: 19,000 Evacuated After 11 Russia... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over 19,000 people across Russia were evacuated following anonymous bomb threat calls that were made on Monday...
S-400 Triumf System to Go Into Service With Unit i... YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) – Russia's S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems will go into service with an air defense unit of the ...
Zapad-2017 Drills: Russia Test-Launches Iskander-M... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry said it successfully launched a missile from an upgraded Iskander-M short-range ballis...
Advanced Armor: Russia's T-72B3 Tank Faces Fi... In its press release on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the ongoing Russia-Belarus military drills had provided the first large-sc...