Hackers Suspected of Nearly $1-Mln Trojan Infections Detained in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A group of 20 hackers suspected of infecting a million smartphones with the Trojan virus and stealing 50 million rubles ($884,000) have been detained in Russia, the Russian Interior Ministry said Monday.

“During the illegal activity, the hackers infected over a million smartphones with the Trojan program, while the damage from their activity exceeded 50 million rubles,” ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

According to the spokeswoman, the members of the group, based in different regions of Russia, allegedly gained access to smartphones through malware, which then allowed them to use text messages to transfer money into their accounts.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody, the rest of them had to pledge not to leave the country.

© Photo: pixabay



Sputnik News



