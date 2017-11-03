Gov’t Building in Kamchatka, Russia Evacuated After Bomb Threat

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Russia), (Sputnik) – A government building in Russia’s Kamchatka Territory was evacuated following an anonymous warning that it had been rigged with explosives, a government representative told Sputnik on Friday.

About 150 people were evacuated.

“The message came by email,” the representative said.

Engineers and firefighters are working on-site. The police are inspecting the building.

According to a source in the emergency services, the wave of bogus phoned-in bomb threats has declined. Russian State Duma deputies are going to toughen punishment for false reports of terrorist attacks.

In October, Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said that numerous false bomb threats in Russia were being carried out by four Russian citizens operating from abroad, and that they had accomplices within the country.

