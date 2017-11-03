Gov’t Building in Kamchatka, Russia Evacuated After Bomb Threat

0

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Russia), (Sputnik) A government building in Russia’s Kamchatka Territory was evacuated following an anonymous warning that it had been rigged with explosives, a government representative told Sputnik on Friday.

About 150 people were evacuated.

“The message came by email,” the representative said.

Engineers and firefighters are working on-site. The police are inspecting the building.

READ MORE: Plane En Route From Russia to Turkey Makes Emergency Landing Due to Bomb Threat

According to a source in the emergency services, the wave of bogus phoned-in bomb threats has declined. Russian State Duma deputies are going to toughen punishment for false reports of terrorist attacks.

In October, Alexander Bortnikov, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said that numerous false bomb threats in Russia were being carried out by four Russian citizens operating from abroad, and that they had accomplices within the country.

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Piragis

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russian Military Detects 14 Spy Jets on Western, E... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fourteen spy planes were spotted patrolling Russia’s western, Arctic and eastern borders in the past wee...
Moscow: RT, Sputnik Ban by Twitter Reflects Its De... "By imposing this ban, Twitter demonstrates its commercial insolvency and absolute dependence on the will of the US security establishm...
Russian Scientists Grow Super-Wheat Resistant to C... Russian plant breeders have managed to grow a unique kind of cold-resistant wheat, which can be found in Central Russia and the Primory...
Russia's Federal News Agency Outlet Blocked F... ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Federal News Agency, a Russian online outlet is considering a legal case against the Russian branch of&n...