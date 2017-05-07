General Rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow (VIDEO)

$(document).ready(function() { if (typeof html5videoFunctions === ‘function’) { html5videoFunctions(‘html5video__1053346259’); } if (typeof html5videoCountersFunction === ‘function’) { html5videoCountersFunction(‘html5video__1053346259’); } });
$(function(){ rianplayer(“mediaPlayer__1053346259”).setup({ “width”: “640”, “height”: “410”, ‘modes’: [ { type: ‘flash’, src: ‘/i/swf/rian-media-player/MediaPlayer.swf’, config: { id: ‘42536847’, sourceId: ‘42536847’, article_id: ‘1053346354’, info_id: ‘1053346259’, adv: ‘1’, playlistUrl : ‘/services/smil_blog.xml’, playlistParams : ‘https%3A%2F%2Fnfw.ria.ru%2Fflv%2Fmedia.aspx%3FID%3D42536847%26Customer%3Drian.ru%3A%3A%3A%3A%26Source%3Drian%26img%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fcdn1.img.sputniknews.com%252Fimages%252F105334%252F62%252F1053346262.jpg%26nolog%3D1&directLink=https%3A%2F%2Fsputniknews.com%2Frussia%2F201705071053346354-victory-day-parade-general-rehearsal%2F’, flashvars: { libraryPath: ‘/i/swf/rian-media-player/lib’,id: ‘mediaPlayer’,info_id:1053346259,autostart:0,version: ‘1.4.23’,directLink: ‘https://sputniknews.com/russia/201705071053346354-victory-day-parade-general-rehearsal/’ } } } , { type: ‘html5’, config: { id: ‘1053346259’, autostart: ‘0’, sourceId: ‘42536847’, article_id: ‘1053346354’, info_id: ‘1053346259’, adv: ‘1’, containerId: ‘html5video__1053346259’ } } , { type: ‘download’, config: { containerId: ‘downloadFlashPlayer__1053346259’ } } ] }); })
$(document).ready(function(){ if (typeof tnsVideosCounter == ‘object’) { tnsVideosCounter[‘1053346259’] = { ‘sourceId’ : ‘1’, ‘tnsTypes’ : [ ‘rian_stories-‘, ‘rian_’ ] }; } }); $(document).ready(function(){ if (typeof gaVideosCounter == ‘object’) { gaVideosCounter[‘1053346259’] = ‘Subject’; } });
© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
Sputnik News
South Africa Today – World News – Russia